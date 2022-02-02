Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from The View for two weeks after she controversially claimed that the Holocaust “isn’t about race.” During a segment Monday, the show’s panelists discussed a Tennessee school board’s removal of the Holocaust graphic novel Maus from its eighth-grade curriculum. Sunny Hostin accused members of the board of “banning discussions about race.” Goldberg […]Full Article
BREAKING: Whoopi Goldberg Suspended by ABC Over Holocaust Comments
