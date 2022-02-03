Kanye West Has A Point – The Future Is Black and Bright

SOHH

As Black History Month begins, Kanye West has made a bid to rebrand it into Black Future Month to shift focus to the future of blackness, rather than dwelling on the painful past. Kanye Coins Black Future Month Kanye West took to Instagram to post his latest controversial stream of thought on black culture and […]

