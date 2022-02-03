As Black History Month begins, Kanye West has made a bid to rebrand it into Black Future Month to shift focus to the future of blackness, rather than dwelling on the painful past. Kanye Coins Black Future Month Kanye West took to Instagram to post his latest controversial stream of thought on black culture and […]Full Article
Kanye West Has A Point – The Future Is Black and Bright
SOHH0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The 55 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now
If you’re looking for the best movies to watch on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve put together an..
The Wrap
SXSW: ‘Apollo 10½,’ ‘The Lost City’ and ‘Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Headline 2022 Film Fest Lineup
The lineup for 2022’s South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival is here, and it’s headlined by world premieres of Richard..
The Wrap