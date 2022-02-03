The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that people who are fully boosted are 97 times less likely to die from Covid than those who have not received a vaccine single dose. The news was announced by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky at a White House briefing on the pandemic. She appeared with […]Full Article
CDC Says Boosted People are 97 Times Less Likely to Die From Covid Than the Unvaxxed
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Experts Say Omicron Variant Is 'Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen'
Experts Say Omicron Variant Is, 'Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen'.
Experts Say Omicron Variant Is, 'Unlike Anything We've Ever..
Wibbitz Top Stories