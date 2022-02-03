Badhaai Do: Bhumi speaks on inclusivity

With just about a week to go for Junglee Pictures’ 'Badhaai Do' to hit the silver screens, actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is having a theatrical release after almost two years, is both nervous and excited. In an exclusive conversation with ETimes, Bhumi says she is happy to have a theatrical release (after the lockdown), starting with 'Badhaai Do'. "It's such a special film, and it's an important film for my career. I am full of gratitude that the script came my way."