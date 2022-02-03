Sonakshi gives a tour of her 10-storey home

Sonakshi Sinha lives with her family in a fancy 10-storey building in Mumbai, called Ramayana. The actress recently gave a tour of her plush residence which comes with a personal lift, a biometric security system and a lot more. When the actress was asked how her mother calls everyone for dinner, Sonakshi revealed that they have an intercom system, and when that fails, they message or call each other. The actress also revealed that not everyone in her home uses WhatsApp.