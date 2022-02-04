Adam Carolla Tells Hannity That People Wouldn’t Care What ‘Beautiful’ AOC Thinks ‘If She Was Fat and Old’
Comedian Adam Carolla appeared on Hannity Thursday night and declared that people only care what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) thinks because she’s “beautiful.” During a discussion about Whoopi Goldberg’s recent controversial comments on the Holocaust, Carolla told Sean Hannity that AOC was being hypocritical when she told TMZ that people should “take the Jewish community’s […]Full Article