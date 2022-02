The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer is out and while the audience is catching up on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s new movie with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, a select few from the film industry have seen the trailer yesterday. Reactions coming out from these early viewings were that Alia Bhatt has completely dissolved into her Gangubai character. The film is slated to release on February 24.