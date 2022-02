Shruti Haasan is all set to debut on OTT with a thrilling, psychological drama ‘Bestseller’. The actress takes the lead in this episodic, which is an adaptation of Ravi Subramanian's novel, The Bestseller She Wrote. Helmed by Mukul Abhyankar, ‘Bestseller’ also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni. Ahead of her debut, Shruti spills the beans on the show: