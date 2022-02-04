Karni Sena seeks ban on Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj'
Published
'Prithviraj' is an Akshay Kumar starrer Hindi film. This is the second time that the Karni Sena is opposing the release of a film.Full Article
Published
'Prithviraj' is an Akshay Kumar starrer Hindi film. This is the second time that the Karni Sena is opposing the release of a film.Full Article
According to Karni Sena, the Akshay Kumar's upcoming period-drama depicts 'wrong' picture of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.
The court order came on Thursday on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on the release of the film