Asha Bhosle visits sister Lata Mangeshkar at hospital, says veteran singer "now stable"
Published
Veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Saturday evening visited her sister and legendary artist Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.Full Article
Published
Veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Saturday evening visited her sister and legendary artist Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.Full Article
Singer Asha Bhosle met her sister Lata Mangeshkar who is currently recovering at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday..