Rani Mukerji: Lataji is an institution

Legend has it that filmmaker Yash Chopra never made a movie with celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar. Mourning her demise, the filmmaker’s daughter-in-law and Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji shared, “Lataji is an institution and this is truly the end of an era.. though she is no more, her voice is immortal and will stay with us forever. Lataji was truly gifted and blessed, people would often say that goddess Saraswati resides in her voice and what a coincidence that she left us one day after Basant Panchami. She has left a big void in all our lives as India has lost its nightingale. She is and always will be remembered as one of the most integral people in the history of Indian cinema.”