Syl Johnson, Chicago soul singer widely sampled in hip-hop, is dead at 85
Published
The singer's 1968 hit "Different Strokes" became a popular hip-hop sample used by artists like Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy and Kanye West.Full Article
Published
The singer's 1968 hit "Different Strokes" became a popular hip-hop sample used by artists like Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy and Kanye West.Full Article
The Chicago bluesman’s 1967 single “Different Strokes” has been used in tracks by Jay-Z and Kanye West, Public Enemy, Wu-Tang..