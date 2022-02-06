The Rock Backtracks Support for Joe Rogan After Learning About His N-Word Usage: ‘Now I’ve Become Educated to His Complete Narrative’
Dwayne Johnson appeared to walk back his support for Joe Rogan amid the Spotify controversy on Friday, after learning about the podcaster’s usage of the n-word. “I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative,” Johnson wrote. “Learning moment for me.” Spotify announced it would […]Full Article