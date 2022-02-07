Chris Christie Blasts Trump For Inciting Jan. 6 ‘In an Effort to Intimidate Mike Pence and the Congress’ Into Overturning Election Results
Published
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) commended on Sunday former Vice President Mike Pence for unapologetically defending certifying the election on Jan. 6, while sharply criticizing former President Donald Trump for attempting to “intimidate” Pence into rejecting the results. “I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election,” Pence said […]Full Article