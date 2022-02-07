Bolly Buzz: Celebs who made headlines today

India awoke to a quiet morning following the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. From visuals of Mangeshkar’s last rites ceremony to trolls targeting Shah Rukh Khan to special deets about Hrithik Roshan's date night with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, reports of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tying the knot this year and more, here are all the latest updates from B-Town by the latest edition of Bolly Buzz, the unusual mix of gossip and filmy updates.