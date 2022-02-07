Big Sean and Queen Naija were together on Instagram Live when Sean announced some exciting news. Sean told Queen Naija that he has been working on a new Twenty88 album for a while and that is “coming along good.” Sean and Jhene Aiko’s duo group, Twenty88, haven’t released any music since dropping their debut project […]Full Article
Big Sean Confirms He And Jhene Aiko Are Expecting… A New Twenty88 Album
