Razzies add 'Worst performance by Bruce Willis' category
Published
No fewer than eight new Bruce Willis movies were nominated Monday for Razzies -- the irreverent parody of the Oscars that "honors" the worst in film. Organizers felt…Full Article
Published
No fewer than eight new Bruce Willis movies were nominated Monday for Razzies -- the irreverent parody of the Oscars that "honors" the worst in film. Organizers felt…Full Article
The 2022 Razzie Awards nominations have been revealed. While it’s not the biggest honor to be nominated for the “worst” in..