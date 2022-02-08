Bruce Willis has been singled out in the infamous Razzie awards with his own category of acting ineptness for the year 2021.Full Article
Bruce Willis gets own category at Razzie Awards after eight bad films in 2021
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Bruce Willis Was in So Many Bad Movies Last Year That the Razzies Gave Him His Own Category
The Razzie Awards announced its nominations recognizing the "crap streaming, beaming and steaming from our various screens and..
Mediaite
The 55 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now
If you’re looking for the best movies to watch on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve put together an..
The Wrap