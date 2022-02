Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who left for the heavenly abode last Saturday, has left a void in the hearts of millions of her fans that can never be filled. But she has left behind her glorious body of work, and her philosophy to remember her by. In a career spanning seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar has been seen as the face of Indian music. But beyond the spotlight, she enjoyed a regular life and was a simple person at heart.