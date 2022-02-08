Academy Awards: Writing With Fire gets nominated
Published
The 94th Academy Awards nominations are underway. Indian documentary feature 'Writing With Fire' has been nominated for the Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars 2022.Full Article
Published
The 94th Academy Awards nominations are underway. Indian documentary feature 'Writing With Fire' has been nominated for the Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars 2022.Full Article
Watch VideoThis year's Oscar nominees have been announced.
Actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan read the nominees..