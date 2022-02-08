Troy Kotsur of ‘CODA’ Becomes First Deaf Man To Score Oscar Nomination
Kotsur’s history-making Best Supporting Actor nod follows that of his “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin, who was the first deaf woman to win Best Actress.Full Article
Kotsur was born deaf and grew up in Mesa, Arizona. In CODA, he plays a father whose teenage daughter is passionate about singing.