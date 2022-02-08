President Biden Will Have Sit Down with NBC’s Lester Holt on Super Bowl Sunday

President Biden Will Have Sit Down with NBC’s Lester Holt on Super Bowl Sunday

Mediaite

Published

President Joe Biden will sit down for an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt that will air during the network’s pre-game coverage of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. The network made the announcement through a press release, although what Holt and Biden plan to discuss was not mentioned: NBC News’ Lester Holt will sit […]

Full Article