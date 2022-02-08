President Joe Biden will sit down for an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt that will air during the network’s pre-game coverage of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. The network made the announcement through a press release, although what Holt and Biden plan to discuss was not mentioned: NBC News’ Lester Holt will sit […]Full Article
President Biden Will Have Sit Down with NBC’s Lester Holt on Super Bowl Sunday
