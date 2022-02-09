New York to Drop Indoor Mask Mandate on Wednesday, Per Report

Mediaite

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) will reportedly drop New York’s indoor mask mandate, effective on Wednesday. The New York Times reported Hochul reached the decision on Tuesday evening, after leaders in states such as California, Connecticut and New Jersey announced similar moves. Breaking News: Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to drop New York’s indoor mask mandate […]

