Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) will reportedly drop New York’s indoor mask mandate, effective on Wednesday. The New York Times reported Hochul reached the decision on Tuesday evening, after leaders in states such as California, Connecticut and New Jersey announced similar moves. Breaking News: Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to drop New York’s indoor mask mandate […]Full Article
New York to Drop Indoor Mask Mandate on Wednesday, Per Report
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Dropping Indoor Mask Mandate, New York Joins Blue States Easing Covid Rules
NYTimes.com
After a scare in November, New Jersey’s governor and other Democratic leaders held back-channel talks over lifting mandates and..
Advertisement
More coverage
State Court Shuts Down Mask Mandate, Tide Against Tyranny Turning?
Rumble
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about another victory against strict COVID restrictions. A New York judge overturned..
New York State Mask Mandate Ruled Unconstitutional By State Supreme Court
Wibbitz Top Stories