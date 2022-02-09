Have you heard? All’s well that ends well between Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma
Published
`All is well, and soon we will be meeting to shoot the Bachchan Pandey episode,` tweets Kapil SharmaFull Article
Published
`All is well, and soon we will be meeting to shoot the Bachchan Pandey episode,` tweets Kapil SharmaFull Article
It seems not all is well between actor Akshay Kumar and comedian Kapil Sharma, and the promotion of Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming..
The 'Khiladi' Kumar is also upset with Kapil Sharma. Read on to know the reason behind the same.