Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Good Luck Sakhi' to see digital release on Feb 12
Nagesh Kukunoor's Telugu directorial 'Good Luck Sakhi' is all set for a digital premiere on February 12, Prime Video announced on Wednesday.Full Article
`Good Luck Sakhi` is the story of a happy-go-lucky girl Sakhi Pamar, portrayed by Keerthy Suresh, who hails from the Banjara tribe..