Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Good Luck Sakhi' to see digital release on Feb 12

Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Good Luck Sakhi' to see digital release on Feb 12

Zee News

Published

Nagesh Kukunoor's Telugu directorial 'Good Luck Sakhi' is all set for a digital premiere on February 12, Prime Video announced on Wednesday.

Full Article