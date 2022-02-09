Future dropped a social media-savvy promo video for his new single Worst Days, featuring a one-on-one conversation with controversial dating coach, Kevin Samuels. The rapper, whose had several high profile failed relationships in the past, dropped a trailer for the song which features a therapy-style conversation with Kevin Samuels, a controversial dating coach known to […]Full Article
Future Gets Relationship Advice from Kevin Samuels
SOHH0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Future Consults With Kevin Samuels For Dating Advice In 'Worst Day' Video Trailer
The new single will be his first new solo music since 2020.
HipHopDX