Deepika wants to work with Jr NTR & Allu Arjun

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is all set to make her Tollywood debut with the forthcoming film 'Project K,' says that she wants to work with Telugu stars Jr NTR and Allu Arjun feature in her wishlist. Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood with the 2007 film 'Om Shanti Om,' which went on to become the biggest blockbuster of the year and received the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The second shooting schedule of the film apparently commenced in Hyderabad in the second week of February.