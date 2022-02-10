Bob Saget Died From Head Trauma, Family Says
Actor and comedian Bob Saget died from head trauma, his family said Wednesday. Saget was 65 when he died last month.Full Article
Saget was found dead Jan. 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando
Bob Saget's death prompted an outpouring of affection from fans and colleagues, who recalled him as both funny and extraordinarily..