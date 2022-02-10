Trump Left Office With ‘Top Secrets’ Documents, Washington Post Reports

Mediaite

Donald Trump took documents designated as classified, including materials that were “top secret” upon leaving the White House, the Washington Post reported in a piece published Thursday. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the Post story adds some detail to a New York Times report published on Wednesday night. That article stated that some […]

