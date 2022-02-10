Donald Trump took documents designated as classified, including materials that were “top secret” upon leaving the White House, the Washington Post reported in a piece published Thursday. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the Post story adds some detail to a New York Times report published on Wednesday night. That article stated that some […]Full Article
Trump Left Office With ‘Top Secrets’ Documents, Washington Post Reports
