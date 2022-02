Raveena Tandon's father, director/producer Ravi Tandon passed away today, after reportedly succumbing to respiratory failure. He had worked on popular films like 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Khud-daar', 'Anhonee', 'Nazrana', 'Majboor' and 'Zindagi'. Remembering the filmmaker, ETimes spoke to Ravi Tandon’s close friends and associates actor/producer Anwar Ali and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.