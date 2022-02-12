Why steal celebs’ dignity in their final moments?

A pall of gloom descended over the country on February 6 when India’s beloved singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last. Her family was mourning, celebrities looked sorrowful and millions of fans were left heart-broken. But even before her funeral pyre could be lit, sadists flooded social media with miserable last moments of the celebrated singer. A heart-breaking video emerged, claiming to be Lata Mangeshkar’s final moments on camera before her death. And yet again, a celebrity’s right to a dignified death was snatched.