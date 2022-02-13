Rapper Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, and three others were shot outside a restaurant in West Hollywood on Saturday. The Los Angeles Police Department has not named the victims, but told NBC News that all four individuals who were shot are in stable condition. Two were taken to a hospital by ambulance, […]Full Article
Rapper Kodak Black, 3 Others Shot Outside Justin Bieber Afterparty
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rapper Kodak Black Shot Outside Of Justin Bieber's West Hollywood Afterparty
OK! Magazine
Shots were fired at Justin Bieber's L.A. afterparty in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 12.
-
Kodak Black Injured in Shooting Outside Star-Studded Justin Bieber After-Party
Extra
-
Reports: South Florida Rapper Kodak Black, Others Shot At Justin Bieber’s Afterparty In Los Angeles
cbs4.com
-
Rapper Kodak Black Identified as Shooting Victim at Justin Bieber's Afterparty
Just Jared
-
Star-Studded Justin Bieber Afterparty Ends With 4 People Shot + Kodak Black Fighting Outside
HipHopDX
Advertisement
More coverage
Three people are shot outside Justin Bieber's afterparty in LA after Kodak Black broke into a fight
The Peaches hitmaker, 27, and his wife Hailey were pictured making a hasty from The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday..
Upworthy