Rapper Kodak Black, 3 Others Shot Outside Justin Bieber Afterparty

Rapper Kodak Black, 3 Others Shot Outside Justin Bieber Afterparty

Mediaite

Published

Rapper Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, and three others were shot outside a restaurant in West Hollywood on Saturday. The Los Angeles Police Department has not named the victims, but told NBC News that all four individuals who were shot are in stable condition. Two were taken to a hospital by ambulance, […]

Full Article