Ahead of Valentine's day, the makers of 'Brahmastra' have released a new still of lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor as ‘Shiva’ and Alia Bhatt as ‘Isha’. The couple seems much in love as they look into each other's eyes standing on opposite sides of a gate. The new still creates a curiosity around the plot of the film that is Ayan Mukerji's superhero franchise.