Where’s Gandalf in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
Polygon0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Season 1
Teaser Trailer
The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Season 1 Trailer HD - Premiere date: September 2, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video...
Advertisement
More coverage
Lord of the Wokeness! Amazon Tokenizes Tolkien in First Reveal of Lord of the Rings Show
Rumble
Amazon reveals the first images of the new Lord of the Rings Show: The Rings of Power. As expected Lord of the Rings has gone WOKE!