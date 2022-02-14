Tollywood’s cutest celebrity PDA moments

Online PDA has become quite common among the new generation of celebrities, with big names like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sharing loved-up moments on social media quite often. These celebs receive plenty of likes from the thousands of fans but also get trolled in equal measure. However, this doesn’t stop them from showing their love to the world. Even a few of our Tollywood celebrities look like hardly think twice before coming up with all mushy pictures on social media. Have a look.