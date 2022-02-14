Mary J. Blige performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show this Sunday, alongside Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Eminem. Just two days before her performance, Mary dropped her 15th album, Good Morning Gorgeous. The queen of hip-hop and soul went on Real 92.3 Cruz Show in Los Angeles to say she […]Full Article
Mary J Blige Did Not Get Paid For The Super Bowl Halftime Performance
SOHH0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Eminem Takes a Knee During Super Bowl Halftime Show
Wibbitz Top Stories
Eminem Takes a Knee , During Super Bowl Halftime Show.
CNN reports Super Bowl LVI's
halftime show didn't..
Advertisement
More coverage
Eminem takes the knee at Super Bowl halftime show
Hull Daily Mail
The rap star joined his hip hop mentor Dr Dre and a host of other fellow artists including Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar..
-
Super Bowl halftime show taps into millennial nostalgia
Upworthy
-
Super Bowl Halftime Show: 5 Big Takeaways From The Performance By Dr. Dre, Snoop And Others
Upworthy
-
What to know about Super Bowl 56, from Cooper Kupp to Eminem
SeattlePI.com
-
The Super Bowl halftime show was a lesson in dad dressing
Brisbane Times