Oscars 2022: You can now vote for your favourite film in 94th Academy Award, know how!
Published
Anyone can vote for any 2021 movie to win the title using the #OscarsFanFavorite hashtag on Twitter between now and March 3.Full Article
Published
Anyone can vote for any 2021 movie to win the title using the #OscarsFanFavorite hashtag on Twitter between now and March 3.Full Article
Jean-Marc Vallée,
'Dallas Buyers Club' Director, Dead at 58.
The death of the acclaimed Canadian director was announced..