Simone Biles Engaged to Boyfriend Jonathan Owens
Published
We're willing to bet that Simone Biles' heart is doing a few backflips. And with good reason, of course, since on Feb. 15, the 24-year-old Olympian announced the...Full Article
Published
We're willing to bet that Simone Biles' heart is doing a few backflips. And with good reason, of course, since on Feb. 15, the 24-year-old Olympian announced the...Full Article
Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles, and NFL Texans player, Jonathan Owens, are the latest successful black love story. Owens proposed to..