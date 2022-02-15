Dharmendra pays a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
The actor wrote in the caption, "Lata ji, miss you. You will always be remembered with great love and respect. Pray for your soul..
Veteran actor Dharmendra paid an emotional tribute to the legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar, on his Instagram handle, on Tuesday.