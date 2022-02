Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The film was supposed to release on April 14, but the makers have now postponed it. Aamir's production house released an official statement and said that the film will now release on August 11. Earlier, Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush' was set to release on August 14, but they have now pushed its release date.