In a unanimous verdict reached Tuesday, a jury found the New York Times did not defame Sarah Palin. The former governor of Alaska sued the New York Times for defamation over an editorial the paper published that falsely claimed an ad put out by her political action committee Sarah PAC incited the shooting of Rep. […]Full Article
BREAKING: Jury Finds New York Times Not Liable in Sarah Palin Defamation Suit
