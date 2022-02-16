PM Modi: Bappi Ji’s music was encompassing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express grief on the sudden demise of legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri. He tweeted a picture with the Disco King and wrote, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”