Madhur Bhandarkar on Bappi Lahiri's demise

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed grief on the demise of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri who left for his heavenly abode on Tuesday night. Mourning the Bappi da's demise, Madhur Bhandarkar said, "Today it was very sad when we got the news that Bappi Da is no more with us. We grew up listening to his songs- Disco Dancer, Sharabi, Satyamev Jayate and all the films he did. He used to sing very well, he used to compose very well."