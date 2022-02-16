Sajid: Bappi Lahiri was an Indian Rockstar

Film score and music composer Sajid Khan was in a state of shock after hearing the news of Bappi Lahiri's demise. Speaking to ETimes, he relived some fun memories which he had shared with Bappi Lahiri. Sajid Khan revealed, “I don’t know how to tell you how close we were to Bappi da. 90 percent of his songs would have been done by my father. Bappi da’s shows were arranged by my father. My father was like a right hand musician for him. My brother, Wajid used to assist him.” He revealed that their first salary came from Bappi Lahiri.