Were Deep Sidhu & Ammy Virk planning a film?

They say life is uncertain and unpredictable, and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu’s sudden demise has proved the same. The actor passed away last night in a car accident in Sonipat. He was only 37 years old when he breathed his last. Social media is flooded with posts and messages expressing profound grief. And while going through the heartfelt messages that everyone has shared for Deep, we saw a post that showed how the actor was planning on doing a new movie really soon.