Sameer Anjaan: Bappi Lahiri was a pioneer

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan’s father, the late lyricist Anjaan was Bappi Lahiri’s most prolific partner and they worked together during the Disco phase, belting out albums like 'Disco Dancer', 'Dance Dance', 'Shola Aur Shabnam' and many more. With the passing away of Bappi Lahiri, Sameer Anjaan spoke to ETimes, recalling the wonderful memories he had with the legendary music director. He said, “My father’s career’s most prolific period came with Bappi da. They had the most number of hits together with several films like 'Disco Dancer' and 'Dance Dance'. I used to often visit Bappi da’s house along with my father."