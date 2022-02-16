Trey Songz May Not Sing Again After This New Allegation of Anal Rape

Trey Songz May Not Sing Again After This New Allegation of Anal Rape

SOHH

Published

A new lawsuit has been filed in Los Angeles against Trey Songz. This is the third legal complaint of sexual assault in recent months that has been made against the singer, amidst other general accusations and rumors of abuse that have been made in the media by alleged victims. Trey Times A Charm Trey Songz […]

Full Article