A new lawsuit has been filed in Los Angeles against Trey Songz. This is the third legal complaint of sexual assault in recent months that has been made against the singer, amidst other general accusations and rumors of abuse that have been made in the media by alleged victims. Trey Times A Charm Trey Songz […]Full Article
Trey Songz May Not Sing Again After This New Allegation of Anal Rape
Trey Songz Accused of Anal Rape In New $20 Million Lawsuit
Trey Songz allegedly anally raped a woman at a house party ... this according to a new $20 million lawsuit. The singer is being..
