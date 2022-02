Pradeep was also a part of the theatre and television industry. The veteran artiste, who hailed from Kottayam, felt uneasy early this morning and was rushed to a hospital where he passed away. Right from his school days, Pradeep was a natural actor and took part in cultural events at his school and college. While in Class 10, he made his debut as a child artiste in a drama of legend N.N.Pillai, who also hailed from Kottayam.