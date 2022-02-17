Vivek Agnihotri receives threat calls

On India's 73rd Republic Day, the poster of filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's upcoming film 'The Kashmir Files' featured at the Times Square tower in The Big Apple in US. The film is a true story based on documented footage and video interviews of the first generation victims of the genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit community, which lead to the mass exodus of the community from the state.​​ ETimes has learnt that Vivek Agnihotri is receiving threat calls to stop the film from releasing. ​​An insider reveals, " Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' has been screened 30 plus times in US.