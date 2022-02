Damson Idris suits up for the premiere of Snowfall season 5 at Grandmaster Recorders on Thursday (February 17) in Los Angeles, Calif. The 30-year-old actor was joined by fellow cast members Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Filipe Valle Costa, Malcolm Mays, Angela Lewis, Carter Hudson, Isaiah John, Alon Abutbul and more. Co-created by the late John [...]